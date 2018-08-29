CMPD working to improve pedestrian, school bus safety

- CMPD is trying to keep students safe this school year, and warning drivers to yield to stopped buses at all times.

“If you think you should stop for the bus. If there is any question in your mind just stop,” said Sgt. Jesse Wood with CMPD.

CMPD along with the city reinforcing the importance of bus and pedestrian safety with the start of the school year.

“Unfortunately, it's been pretty frequently and I think it's because people are set in their routine,” Officer J.K. Appiah said.

Officers say drivers are already distracted, so adding buses to the mix doesn't help matters.

“Technology keeps evolving and there's more stuff we can do from our phones and in our car you are more likely to pass a stopped school bus,” said Sgt. Wood.

With the increase of pedestrian deaths in the area, the city is aiming to improve safety.

They have created a ‘Vision Zero’ action plan. The goal is to eliminate traffic related deaths and severe injuries on charlotte roadways by 2030.

“We are losing way too many people in this community due to traffic deaths and this is 100 percent unnecessary,” Sgt. Wood said. “We've lost 19 pedestrians in our community this year alone to vehicle crashes. That is entirely too many. One is too many, but 19 which is almost a 37 percent increase from this time last year in our pedestrian deaths.”

Charlotte DOT says they will be taking resident's input at various community meetings.