- Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools approved a $95,000 grant Tuesday night to help students of Butler High School affected by the shooting back on October 29 last year.

The money will go to a part-time social worker, increased school based mental health services and increased mental health services for staff.

The grant will also help implement ‘Sources of Strength’ which is a program aimed at preventing suicide by promoting connections between students and caring adults.

A lot of students at Butler High School were traumatized when police say 16-year-old Jatwan Cuffie shot and killed 16-year-old Bobby McKeithen after a fight in the hallway.

Matthews police say there's no evidence bullying played a role in the shooting. Right now, Cuffie is out of jail and under house arrest.

He spent about four months in the county jail before a judge granted him bond allowing him to go home.

In the wake of the shooting, CMS superintendent Doctor Clayton Wilcox announced plans for wanding and backpack checks at randomly selected schools.

So far CMS says no weapons have been found during those searches.