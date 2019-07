- The Charlotte Mecklenburg School board met on Friday to discuss the performance of the current superintendent.

School board chair Mary McCray was short and to the point Friday afternoon after more than five hours in a closed session meeting with other board members.

“We had a great meeting. Nine board members had a great meeting. Thank you all,”

The meeting began at the Government Center at 8 a.m. and didn’t let out until after 1 p.m.

McCray did confirm that close door session did have to do with the job performance of superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox.

Wilcox was hired back in the summer of 2017 and signed a four-year deal with the district. McCray would only say that this meeting was a continuation of a discussion the board had last month.

When pressed on some of the details of Friday’s session, McCray said those issues had to be kept in house.

“There isn’t because anything else pertaining to personnel we are not at liberty to discuss, so we want to adhere to that and make sure we are following that process when it comes to any employee,” McCray said.