article> <section id="story417853123" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> CMS board meets to discuss superintendent's performance discuss superintendent's performance"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417853123.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417853123");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_417853123_417850998_110395"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_417853123_417850998_110395";this.videosJson='[{"id":"417850998","video":"583862","title":"CMS%20board%20meets%20again%20to%20discuss%20superintendent%27s%20performance","caption":"The%20Charlotte%20Mecklenburg%20School%20board%20met%20to%20discuss%20the%20performance%20of%20the%20current%20superintendent%20on%20Friday.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F12%2FCMS_board_meets_again_to_discuss_superin_0_7519038_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F12%2FCMS_board_meets_again_to_discuss_superintendent__583862_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657581006%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DCMOL1oMCUKAU1lohnWA-bVAgSZs","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fcms-board-meets-to-discuss-superintendent-s-performance"}},"createDate":"Jul 12 2019 07:10PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_417853123_417850998_110395",video:"583862",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/CMS_board_meets_again_to_discuss_superin_0_7519038_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520Charlotte%2520Mecklenburg%2520School%2520board%2520met%2520to%2520discuss%2520the%2520performance%2520of%2520the%2520current%2520superintendent%2520on%2520Friday.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/12/CMS_board_meets_again_to_discuss_superintendent__583862_1800.mp4?Expires=1657581006&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=CMOL1oMCUKAU1lohnWA-bVAgSZs",eventLabel:"CMS%20board%20meets%20again%20to%20discuss%20superintendent%27s%20performance-417850998",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fcms-board-meets-to-discuss-superintendent-s-performance"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Brandon Smith, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Jul 12 2019 07:17PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 12 2019 07:10PM EDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 07:30PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417853123-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/cms%20board_1562973384008.jpg_7518869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417853123-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/cms%20board_1562973384008.jpg_7518869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417853123-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="cms board_1562973384008.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/12/13/Board_names_Dr__Clayton_Wilcox_new_super_0_2439201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417853123-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Board_names_Dr__Clayton_Wilcox_new_super_0_20161214032458"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-417853123-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - The Charlotte Mecklenburg School board met on Friday to discuss the performance of the current superintendent. </p> <p>School board chair Mary McCray was short and to the point Friday afternoon after more than five hours in a closed session meeting with other board members. </p> <p>“We had a great meeting. Nine board members had a great meeting. Thank you all,” </p> <p>The meeting began at the Government Center at 8 a.m. and didn’t let out until after 1 p.m. </p> <p>McCray did confirm that close door session did have to do with the job performance of superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox. </p> <p>Wilcox was hired back in the summer of 2017 and <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/board-names-dr-clayton-wilcox-new-superintendent-at-cms" target="_blank">signed a four-year deal</a> with the district. 