- The Superintendent of the Charlotte Mecklenburg School system has been suspended, according to an official release on Monday.

Dr. Clayton Wilcox was suspended with pay by the CMS Board of Education, comprised of nine members, and the suspension goes into effect immediately.

"Because this is a personal matter, we cannot provide further details at this time," the release said.

Earnest Winston will serve as Acting Superintendent.

"CMS remains focused on the priorities that matter most."

Wilcox was hired in December 2016 by way of the Washington County School system in Maryland, where he was Superintendent in 2011, according to his CMS website bio. Dr. Wilcox was Superintendent in Penellas County, Florida from 2004-2008. He served as Superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System in Louisiana from 1999-2004.

A native of Iowa, he began his career in the classroom as a teacher in Iowa and Illinois, eventually becoming an Assistant Principal.

Wilcox attended the University of Northern Iowa.

