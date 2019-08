- Fingerprinting is a required practice of CMS staff, but due to a lapse in that system there are some employees who still haven't had it done and it's raising concerns.

"We do have a system in place for those teachers and other employees who have not been fingerprinted. We have a process in place so that we can make sure we expedite those and get those done as quickly as possible," CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said.

Classes start on Monday, Aug. 26 for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and there's a chance not all new staff will have been fingerprinted.

It is a safety measure that the CMS school board requires for teachers and employees.

However, for CMS volunteers, fingerprinting is not required but it's something being discussed by the district. In the meantime, Winston said the district will check volunteers daily.

"All of our volunteers are required before they step into a school house they are required to undergo a background check," Winston said.

Safety remains a topic od discussion after last April when FOX 46 uncovered that one of CMS' former volunteers Ricardo Mata, who is now charged with sex crimes against children, was in the U.S. illegally, according to ICE.

"We are obviously watching to make sure if anyone comes into our school as a volunteer we are wanting to make sure they belong there, so what we do with our volunteers is we run nightly background checks," Winston said.