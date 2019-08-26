< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. CMS: Safety and security a top focus as kids head back to school <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 06:37AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-425596379"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 06:37AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 06:51AM EDT</span></p> type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/cms-safety-and-security-a-top-focus-as-kids-head-back-to-school";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425596379" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Safety and security are among the top priorities for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools as kids head back for their first day on Monday, Aug. 26. </p><p>"We understand that parents who send their children to CMS expect our best efforts every day to keep their children safe," Superintendent Earnest Winston said. "We have deployed a variety of measures to help protect everyone and keep our focus where it should be – on teaching and learning."</p><p><strong>The new security enhancements include: </strong></p><ul> <li>A crisis-alert system that has a beacon light alert and panic cards for all staff</li> <li>Two CMS Police K-9s, trained in narcotic and firearm detection</li> <li>Safety screenings at all high schools, with expansion into middle and K-8 schools</li> <li>Expansion and enhancement of video surveillance (CMS has 7,125 cameras in its schools)</li> <li>Active survival training for all employees (more than 8,000 employees have been trained)</li> <li>Physical improvements, such as upgraded locks, stronger doors and digital access controls for main entries</li> </ul><p>The crisis-alert system, which was piloted at Charlotte East, has been installed in each CMS high school. Concepcion demonstrated the crisis-alert system, which uses an automated notification process that sends school-wide alerts for lockdowns, evacuations, severe weather and emergency medical notifications, CMS said. </p><p>A beacon light installed in each classroom ceiling and common area will flash red for complete lockdown, yellow for modified lockdown, green for evacuation and blue for a weather emergency.</p><p>CMS said all staff members will be issued panic cards. A staff member will be able to trigger the beacon system, based on the type of emergency.</p><p>Winston said all CMS employees must pass a rigorous background check, which includes fingerprinting. He recognized the support from county leaders who funded nearly 60 additional counselors, psychologist and social workers. </p><p>"The safety and security of our students and staff is dependent on all of us," Winston said. "CMS cannot do this work alone. about 127,000 riders expected" data-articleId="425594402" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/CMS_Superintendent_Earnest_Winston_speak_0_7616185_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/CMS_Superintendent_Earnest_Winston_speak_0_7616185_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/CMS_Superintendent_Earnest_Winston_speak_0_7616185_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/CMS_Superintendent_Earnest_Winston_speak_0_7616185_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/CMS_Superintendent_Earnest_Winston_speak_0_7616185_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="“We want to assure families that safety is our top priority,” Winston said." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CMS rolls out new fleet of propane-powered school buses; about 127,000 riders expected</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 06:04AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 06:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is rolling out a new fleet of school buses beginning Monday, Aug. 26.</p><p>Superintendent Earnest Winston said CMS will be making history with the new fleet of 28 propane-powered buses, which are designed to improve air quality and provide a healthier ride for students. The district will be using more propane buses than any other school district in North Carolina.</p><p>Propane can be up to 94 percent lower in harmful emissions that impact air quality and can be harmful to lungs. There are 18,000 propane school buses on routes today in 1,000 school districts in 48 states.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/attempted-murder-suicide-involving-york-county-couple" title="Attempted murder-suicide involving York County couple" data-articleId="425528220" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony Webster | Flickr&nbsp;http://bit.ly/2r3l62m" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Attempted murder-suicide involving York County couple</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 02:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 04:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say they are investigating an attempted murder-suicide in York County that occurred over the weekend.</p><p>Officials responded to calls on Pine Bluff Court around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evening and found two people shot near the intersection of Pine Bluff and Caroland Drive.</p><p>Officials say this was a domestic violence incident between a boyfriend and girlfriend and that the suspect shot the victim and then killed himself. The victim was take to Piedmont and then transferred to CMC Atrium Health and treated for non-life threatening injuries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/race-and-the-death-penalty-arguments-ongoing-in-north-carolina" title="Race and the death penalty: Arguments ongoing in North Carolina" data-articleId="425519942" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/01/01/North%20Carolina%20State%20Flag_1546363126799.jpg_6576701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/01/01/North%20Carolina%20State%20Flag_1546363126799.jpg_6576701_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/01/01/North%20Carolina%20State%20Flag_1546363126799.jpg_6576701_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/01/01/North%20Carolina%20State%20Flag_1546363126799.jpg_6576701_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/01/01/North%20Carolina%20State%20Flag_1546363126799.jpg_6576701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(file photo)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Race and the death penalty: Arguments ongoing in North Carolina</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 12:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 12:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Four death row prisoners will argue to North Carolina's highest court that racial bias so infected their trials that they should be re-sentenced to life in prison as attorneys revive arguments about a repealed law on race and capital punishment.</p><p>The state Supreme Court will hear arguments Monday and Tuesday in the cases of four death row inmates who briefly were re-sentenced to life without parole when legislators approved the Racial Justice Act in 2009. The law was repealed four years later.</p><p>Justices also will hear from attorneys for two other death row prisoners whose RJA claims weren't decided before the law was repealed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cms-safety-and-security-a-top-focus-as-kids-head-back-to-school"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/wjzy_back%20to%20school%20photo_082619_1566816450120.JPG_7616189_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wjzy_back to school photo_082619_1566816450120.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CMS: Safety and security a top focus as kids head back to school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cms-about-127-000-riders-are-expected-this-year-on-1-088-buses"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/wjzy_back%20to%20school_082619_1566814303911.JPG_7616319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wjzy_back to school_082619_1566814303911.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CMS rolls out new fleet of propane-powered school buses; about 127,000 riders expected</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tropical-storm-dorian-likely-to-strengthen-as-it-continues-west"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/EC0zJanWsAAFxPK_1566758738009_7615521_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="EC0zJanWsAAFxPK_1566758738009-401385.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tropical Storm Dorian likely to strengthen as it moves west</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/metal-detectors-now-at-clover-high-school-football-stadium"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Metal_detectors_greet_Clover_high_school_0_7613942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Metal_detectors_greet_Clover_high_school_0_20190824030106"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Metal detectors now at Clover High School football stadium</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cms-about-127-000-riders-are-expected-this-year-on-1-088-buses" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/wjzy_back%20to%20school_082619_1566814303911.JPG_7616319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/wjzy_back%20to%20school_082619_1566814303911.JPG_7616319_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/wjzy_back%20to%20school_082619_1566814303911.JPG_7616319_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/wjzy_back%20to%20school_082619_1566814303911.JPG_7616319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/wjzy_back%20to%20school_082619_1566814303911.JPG_7616319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>CMS rolls out new fleet of propane-powered school buses; about 127,000 riders expected</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-high-school-quarterback-suffers-brain-bleeding-after-touchdown" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/football_1566767313659_7615686_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/football_1566767313659_7615686_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/football_1566767313659_7615686_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/football_1566767313659_7615686_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/football_1566767313659_7615686_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>High school quarterback suffers brain bleeding after touchdown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/disney-releases-new-details-about-immersive-star-wars-hotel" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/vlcsnap-2019-08-25-15h35m06s477_1566761917495_7615361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/vlcsnap-2019-08-25-15h35m06s477_1566761917495_7615361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/vlcsnap-2019-08-25-15h35m06s477_1566761917495_7615361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/vlcsnap-2019-08-25-15h35m06s477_1566761917495_7615361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/vlcsnap-2019-08-25-15h35m06s477_1566761917495_7615361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Disney&#x20;Parks&#x20;Blog" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disney releases new details about immersive Star Wars hotel</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tropical-storm-dorian-likely-to-strengthen-as-it-continues-west" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/EC0zJanWsAAFxPK_1566758738009_7615521_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/EC0zJanWsAAFxPK_1566758738009_7615521_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/EC0zJanWsAAFxPK_1566758738009_7615521_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/EC0zJanWsAAFxPK_1566758738009_7615521_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/EC0zJanWsAAFxPK_1566758738009_7615521_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tropical Storm Dorian likely to strengthen as it moves west</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/attempted-murder-suicide-involving-york-county-couple" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony&#x20;Webster&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;http&#x3a;&#x2f;&#x2f;bit&#x2e;ly&#x2f;2r3l62m" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Attempted murder-suicide involving York County couple</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3988_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3988"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 