CMS starts new surprise security checks Thursday

- Students across Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools go back to class Thursday and some will be met with a search of their backpack as CMS starts new surprise security checks.

The 'wanding' will search for guns and other paraphernalia that could put the school at risk. The searches will be random, but on a regular basis. Backpacks will also be randomly searched.

Related: CMS announces new security measures

This change comes after Bobbie McKeithen, 16, was shot and killed October 29, 2018 in the hallway of Butler High School. He was laid to rest a week later. Fellow classmate, Jatwan Cuffie, 16, is facing murder charges in connection to the deadly shooting that rocked the school.

More: Charges reduced for teen accused of shooting classmate at Butler High School

The shooting was just one of at least half a dozen gun incidents at CMS in the first half of the school year.

Airport-style metal detectors were also considered, but back in November Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox said that wasn't feasible.

Related: Wand checks to take place as part of upgraded security at CMS schools

Additional security changes include camera monitoring, panic cards for teachers, and hiring more guidance counselors, social workers, and psychologists.