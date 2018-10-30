CMS superintendent addresses Butler shooting, school security at Board of Education meeting

- Discussing a school shooting wasn’t originally on the agenda for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, but it is an event district leaders cannot ignore. CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox is looking at a long road ahead, focusing on what the district can do better.

Wilcox says he is meeting with Matthews Police to discuss security plans, and revising the multi-million-dollar budget for security technology. He says metal detectors may be back on the table when it comes to school security but the district’s first priority is healing so many students who are hurting.

Students are parents sounded off over the Butler High School shooting and what CMS can do differently.

“We are sitting ducks. In other words, we are target practice,” said one student from Ardrey Kell High School. “And there is nothing preventing a student of person walking in and allowing the same events that happened yesterday to happen again.”

Board of Education members started Tuesday’s meeting with a moment of silence. But moments later the community demanded action.

“Moments of silence do not bring back dead kids,” said a student from Ardrey Kell High School.

Superintendent Wilcox said the community needs to learn from the lack of crowd control, clapping back at criticism from parents who stormed the school after the lock down was lifted to reunite with their students before they were released. “For those of you who have never been in an environment when a gun goes off and kids scatter it’s impossible to know where everyone is,” said Wilcox. “And to those of you who say we were chalice, I would simply say you are wrong.”

Board of Education member Sean Slain said more anti-bullying programs may be coming. “Bullying is a real issue. Social media has amplified things you see and hear and you feel a thousand times.”