- A $15,000 reward is now being offered for information in connection to the shocking death of a local Waxhaw teacher back in 2016, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Ruijuan Guo, 33, a Kensington Elementary School teacher, died on Sept. 15, 2016 after she was shot during an armed robbery on Sept. 9, 2016 in the 100 block of East Park Avenue in South End.

When officers arrived to the scene they found Guo on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported with life-threatening injuries to Carolinas Medical Center where she later died.

CMPD believe the Guo and her fiance, Nathan, were targeted. They said Guo, her fiance, a suspect identified as Henry Louis "Joe" Fuqua, and another person were leaving a concert in South End when the couple was robbed and Guo was fatally shot.

Related: Community heartbroken after teacher's shocking death

Fuqua was a suspect in Guo's death but detectives believe he is not the suspect who shot and killed her. Police believe Fuqua was murdered because he knew who killed Guo.

Related: Arrest made in murder at southwest Charlotte hotel

"We need someone to come forward with information to solves these cases," CMPD said.

Fuqua was a suspect in Guo’s death but our detectives believe he was not the one who shot her. We believe he was killed because he knew who killed Guo. We need someone to come forward with information to solve these cases. pic.twitter.com/Q72z8R3xTw — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 30, 2019

Guo was involved in the cultural immersion program at Kensington Elementary School in Waxhaw, and taught her children totally in Chinese. Her family was from China.

Anyone with information on this cold case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous and will not be required to testify in court, police said.