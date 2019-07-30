FOX 46 is working to get results for Statesville neighbors afraid of losing their homes to a sinkhole.

Those that live on either side of the massing sinkhole are fully aware there is a limited amount of time they have left before they're forced out.

"My kids can't come out and enjoy the yard. My grandkids haven't been here this summer," Terrill Hardy says. He's lived at his home on Coddington Lane for seven years. He's the next door neighbor to Cody Hubbard.