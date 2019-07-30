Cabarrus County officials say they were targeted in a social engineering scam, which caused them to lose more than $1.7 million.
The County says they were attempting to pay Branch and Associates, Inc.-- a contractor for construction of West Cabarrus High, a new school in the county-- about $2.5 million, but the money was diverted into another account. They were able to recover some of it, but they say $1.7 million remains missing.
An investigation into the hack revealed that conspirators posed as representatives of the company and targeted employees of Cabarrus County schools and county officials through a series of emails beginning on November 27, 2018.