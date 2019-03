- An arrest has been made in connection to a 2008 quadruple homicide.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Dominick O'Neill Daise, 32, was charged with four counts of murder for the deaths of Timothy Stone, William Royster and Andrew Babyak, and Cherilyn Crawford, a cosmotologist and model.

The four victims were found inside a top floor unit at the Tree Top Apartments on High Meadow Lane in south Charlotte during Easter weekend nearly 11 years ago on March 24, 2008.

"This was a horrific crime and something that really, really shook our town," Maj. Cam Selvey with CMPD told FOX 46. "We don't give up on our cases no matter what. I don't care if it takes 11 days or 11 years, we're going to keep going until we're able to bring somebody to justice."

Fighting back tears, Crawford's mother, Lu Proudhomme, described her daughter as 'vivacious' and said police never stopped looking for her daughter's killer.

"This is obviously a day we're grateful for and that we've waited 11 years for," Proudhomme told FOX 46. "Grateful is the best word I can come up with right now."

The arrest was made just two weeks before the 11th anniversary of the deaths. Investigators would not say where the break in the case came from or what the motive was.

Proudhomme was devestated by her daughter's murder and admitted to barely leaving her home for more than eight years. Now she works with families of other victims who are going through the same pain.

"It's been very, very difficult. It's something that doesn't go away, it's going to be a lifelong journey living without Cherilyn," she said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they're confident additional individuals were involved in what they're calling 'a heinous crime.' Anyone with further information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.