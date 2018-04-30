Concord homeowners upset over changes to upcoming development project

- Homeowners living in a Concord neighborhood are upset about possible changes to upcoming development on Cox Mill Road and Christenbury Parkway.

They showed up to a meeting held by MPV Properties developers on Monday to learn more about what could be different.

Year ago, the undeveloped property was approved for a mix use of homes and retail shops. Nearby homeowners are upset that developers announced the number of apartment homes they plan to build has increased from the original projected number. Developers want to build 170 units with the starting price of $1,000 and higher.

Homeowners are also upset that developers plan to build apartments in independent buildings instead of within the same buildings as businesses.

Before developers can increase the number of apartment homes and change the way they are built, it'll have to get approved by the Planning and Zoning committee.

Homeowners also have concerns about the project in general when it comes to traffic, crime and people possibly cutting through neighborhoods.