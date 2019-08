- People in one Concord neighborhood say they were blindsided by bulldozers as crews have started clearing the land to make way for a Dollar Store in the middle of their neighborhood.

“It was sickening in a sense because it felt like we had been tricked like no one's going to notice. It hurt,” neighbor Ann-Marie Mehesan said.

Neighbors say they weren’t aware of the project until they saw the crews start working right next to their backyards,

“It is literally in the middle of the neighborhood it would be as if they took my backyard and put a store there,” said Stacy Exum.

The City of Concord tells FOX 46 a Dollar General store is planned for this land on Pitts School Road in front of the Yates Meadow neighborhood and across the street from other neighborhoods.

“It doesn't seem necessary or needed and it's disappointing,” said Mehesan.

Pitts School Road Elementary is right near where the Dollar General is being built, so neighbors are worried about the traffic impact on both homes and the school.

“We have lots of children running around playing and that's definitely a concern,” said Exum.

Neighbors also feel blindsided because they don't understand why this sliver of land…. In the middle of all these neighborhoods and near a school…was zoned commercial in the first place…

“I don't feel like we matter because no one asked, we didn't know,” Mehesan said.

The city says because of the zoning as long as the developer meets the requirements, there's nothing that can be done to stop the store from being built.

“Very shocking,” said Exum.

“My first reaction is we have to move we have to see this isn't what we bought into 21 years ago as a neighborhood,” Mehesan said.

Dollar General released a statement saying they chose the area because of its convenience and proximity to neighborhoods. The statement said, in part, “When choosing store locations, meeting customers' needs is Dollar General's top priority. The company takes demographic trends, competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration. We also look for places where we can offer customers an easy and convenient shopping choice. We know convenience is a major factor in our customers' shopping decisions as we generally serve customers within a three to five mile radius, or 10 minute drive.”

The land being cleared is owned by Teramore development out of Thomasville, GA, according to the city.

FOX 46 reached out to Teramore on Monday afternoon, but we did not get a response. You can contact the company and the City of Concord for more information at the phone numbers listed below.

Teramore Development

229-516-4289

City of Concord Planning Department

704-920-5152