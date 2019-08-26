< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Concord neighbors 'blindsided' by construction of Dollar General near homes Concord neighbors 'blindsided' by construction of Dollar General near homes By FOX 46 Web Staff, Robin Kanady, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Aug 26 2019 08:07PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 26 2019 05:52PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425723653-425697313"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Protests_over_new_Dollar_General_build_s_0_7617894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Protests_over_new_Dollar_General_build_s_0_7617894_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Protests_over_new_Dollar_General_build_s_0_7617894_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Protests_over_new_Dollar_General_build_s_0_7617894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Protests_over_new_Dollar_General_build_s_0_7617894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425723653-425697313" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Protests_over_new_Dollar_General_build_s_0_7617894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Protests_over_new_Dollar_General_build_s_0_7617894_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Protests_over_new_Dollar_General_build_s_0_7617894_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Protests_over_new_Dollar_General_build_s_0_7617894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Protests_over_new_Dollar_General_build_s_0_7617894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425723653" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - People in one Concord neighborhood say they were blindsided by bulldozers as crews have started clearing the land to make way for a Dollar Store in the middle of their neighborhood.</p> <p>“It was sickening in a sense because it felt like we had been tricked like no one's going to notice. It hurt,” neighbor Ann-Marie Mehesan said. </p> <p>Neighbors say they weren’t aware of the project until they saw the crews start working right next to their backyards, </p> <p>“It is literally in the middle of the neighborhood it would be as if they took my backyard and put a store there,” said Stacy Exum. </p> <p>The City of Concord tells FOX 46 a Dollar General store is planned for this land on Pitts School Road in front of the Yates Meadow neighborhood and across the street from other neighborhoods.</p> <p>“It doesn't seem necessary or needed and it's disappointing,” said Mehesan. </p> <p>Pitts School Road Elementary is right near where the Dollar General is being built, so neighbors are worried about the traffic impact on both homes and the school.</p> <p>“We have lots of children running around playing and that's definitely a concern,” said Exum. </p> <p>Neighbors also feel blindsided because they don't understand why this sliver of land…. In the middle of all these neighborhoods and near a school…was zoned commercial in the first place…</p> <p>“I don't feel like we matter because no one asked, we didn't know,” Mehesan said. </p> <p>The city says because of the zoning as long as the developer meets the requirements, there's nothing that can be done to stop the store from being built. </p> <p>“Very shocking,” said Exum. </p> <p>“My first reaction is we have to move we have to see this isn't what we bought into 21 years ago as a neighborhood,” Mehesan said. </p> <p>Dollar General released a statement saying they chose the area because of its convenience and proximity to neighborhoods. The statement said, in part, “When choosing store locations, meeting customers' needs is Dollar General's top priority. The company takes demographic trends, competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration. We also look for places where we can offer customers an easy and convenient shopping choice. We know convenience is a major factor in our customers' shopping decisions as we generally serve customers within a three to five mile radius, or 10 minute drive.” </p> <p>The land being cleared is owned by Teramore development out of Thomasville, GA, according to the city. </p> <p>FOX 46 reached out to Teramore on Monday afternoon, but we did not get a response. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/nick%20at%20VMS_1566873220885.jpg_7618472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/nick%20at%20VMS_1566873220885.jpg_7618472_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/nick%20at%20VMS_1566873220885.jpg_7618472_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/nick%20at%20VMS_1566873220885.jpg_7618472_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/nick%20at%20VMS_1566873220885.jpg_7618472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FOX 46's Nick Kosir opens for Lil Nas X at VMA's</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 10:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 11:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX 46's Nick Kosir made an appearance in Lil Nas X's introduction video at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Monday night. </p><p>Kosir has gone viral as "The Dancing Weatherman," and has performed on Good Day Charlotte with artists and dancers. He first took off with the ' Slide Like This ' challenge, and has been showing off his moves ever since. </p><p>Monday night, he jumped from being a meteorologist to a reporter for Nas 7 News, telling the crowd what 'President' Lil Nas X was up to in the year 2079. Nick donned a cowboy hat and joined in the celebration of remix number 3162 of of the rapper's crowd favorite 'Old Town Road." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/gastonia-police-search-for-shooting-suspect" title="Gastonia police search for shooting suspect" data-articleId="425718612" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Moore_1566861927263_7618341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Moore_1566861927263_7618341_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Moore_1566861927263_7618341_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Moore_1566861927263_7618341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Moore_1566861927263_7618341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gastonia police search for shooting suspect</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 07:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gastonia police are searching for a man suspected in a shooting that left another man with life-threatening injuries. </p><p>Jaylen Michael Moore, 18, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder for a shooting that took place in the 1900 block of Keith Drive on Aug. 10. </p><p>Moore could possibly be in a red 2000s model Chevrolet or Chrysler.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/flooding-damages-south-end-businesses-for-second-time" title="Flooding damages South End businesses for second time" data-articleId="425668792" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_7617424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_7617424_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_7617424_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_7617424_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_7617424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For the second time in just two weeks, businesses in South End are cleaning up after severe storms brought heavy rains and flooding with it." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flooding damages South End businesses for second time</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 03:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 06:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Business owners in South End are calling on the City of Charlotte to help fix a continued flooding problem. One business owner says it has been a battle against the city for more than two decades.</p><p>The big question business owners have for city stormwater leaders is how many more floods have to damage their business before someone steps in?</p><p>You may remember FOX 46 Charlotte covered a similar flood along the same area of Distribution Street on August 5. The latest flood in that area happened this past Friday, again damaging several small businesses.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/concord-neighbors-blindsided-by-construction-of-dollar-general-near-homes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Protests_over_new_Dollar_General_build_s_0_7617894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Protests_over_new_Dollar_General_build_s_0_20190826215232"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Concord neighbors 'blindsided' by construction of Dollar General near homes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-new-mexico-man-stole-22-boxes-of-ice-cream-bars"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/dairy%20queen%20thief_1566859231891.jpg_7618121_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pul Trujillo was arrested after he was identified stealing 22 boxes of Dairy Queen ice cream bars. (Photo by San Miguel County Jail)" title="dairy queen thief_1566859231891.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police say New Mexico man stole 22 boxes of ice cream bars</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/flooding-damages-south-end-businesses-for-second-time"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_7617424_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_20190826213225"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Flooding damages South End businesses for second time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ohio-woman-with-down-syndrome-and-passion-for-mail-gets-her-dream-job-for-a-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/Grace_1566852862825_7617412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Grace Flannery got her dream job for a day when she was given the chance to join the postal team at a post office in Ohio. (Photo by USPS)" title="Grace_1566852862825-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ohio woman with Down syndrome and passion for mail gets her dream job for a day</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Protests_over_new_Dollar_General_build_s_0_7617894_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Protests_over_new_Dollar_General_build_s_0_7617894_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Protests_over_new_Dollar_General_build_s_0_7617894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Protests_over_new_Dollar_General_build_s_0_7617894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Concord neighbors 'blindsided' by construction of Dollar General near homes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/gastonia-police-search-for-shooting-suspect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Moore_1566861927263_7618341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Moore_1566861927263_7618341_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Moore_1566861927263_7618341_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Moore_1566861927263_7618341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Moore_1566861927263_7618341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gastonia police search for shooting suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-new-mexico-man-stole-22-boxes-of-ice-cream-bars" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/dairy%20queen%20thief_1566859231891.jpg_7618121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/dairy%20queen%20thief_1566859231891.jpg_7618121_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/dairy%20queen%20thief_1566859231891.jpg_7618121_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/dairy%20queen%20thief_1566859231891.jpg_7618121_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/dairy%20queen%20thief_1566859231891.jpg_7618121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pul&#x20;Trujillo&#x20;was&#x20;arrested&#x20;after&#x20;he&#x20;was&#x20;identified&#x20;stealing&#x20;22&#x20;boxes&#x20;of&#x20;Dairy&#x20;Queen&#x20;ice&#x20;cream&#x20;bars&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;San&#x20;Miguel&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police say New Mexico man stole 22 boxes of ice cream bars</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/flooding-damages-south-end-businesses-for-second-time" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_7617424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_7617424_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_7617424_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_7617424_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_7617424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Flooding damages South End businesses for second time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dozens-of-turtles-believed-to-be-dead-after-artificial-light-lures-them-into-dunes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/folly%20beach%20header_1566864613147.jpg_7618387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/folly%20beach%20header_1566864613147.jpg_7618387_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/folly%20beach%20header_1566864613147.jpg_7618387_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/folly%20beach%20header_1566864613147.jpg_7618387_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/folly%20beach%20header_1566864613147.jpg_7618387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dozens of turtles believed to be dead after artificial light lures them into dunes</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 