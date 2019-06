- Members of Congress are calling for an immediate investigation into background check and hiring practices at the U.S. Census Bureau after a FOX 46 report uncovered the Charlotte office employed a registered child sex offender.

Kenneth Mabry, 44, was convicted in Missouri in 2013 for attempting to molest an 11-year-old, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. He was sentenced to three years probation and required to register as a sex offender for at least 10 years.

Mabry, who received a taxpayer-funded salary, was hired last August to recruit employees for the upcoming 2020 Census.

The government never noticed Mabry was on the sex offender registry until he was arrested again on March 12, accused of "engag[ing] in a sex act" with a nine-year-old girl.

In a letter dated Friday, Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC) along with Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), Rep. David Price (R-NC), Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-NC), and Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), requested Inspector General Peggy E. Gustafson to immedietly look into the background check and hiring process at the U.S. Census Bureau.

"Although Mr. Mabry's role did not include home visits, this serious lapse could have put families, and chuldren in particular, at risk and would have allowed Mr. Mabry to hire and oversee nearly one thousand employees leading up to the 2020 Census," the letter states.

FOX 46 also uncovered that the Census Bureau was told a year ago that its background check system was "inadequate" and "not fully prepared" for the 2020 Census by the government's own watchdog agency.

An Office of Inspector General report last year found the Census Bureau's background check office "not fully prepared" for the 2020 Census, citing "inadequate quality assurance practices."

The Census Bureau would not comment on the letter, but reiterated its previous position to FOX 46: