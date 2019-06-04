< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410774404" data-article-version="1.0">Lawmakers call for investigation into hiring practices at Census Bureau after FOX 46 report</h1>
</header> data-title="Lawmakers call for investigation into hiring practices at Census Bureau after FOX 46 report" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/congress-calls-for-investigation-into-hiring-practices-at-us-census-bureau-after-fox-46-report" addthis:title="Lawmakers call for investigation into hiring practices at Census Bureau after FOX 46 report"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410774404.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410774404");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410774404-406028797"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/09/Registered_child_sex_offender_hired_by_C_0_7242441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/09/Registered_child_sex_offender_hired_by_C_0_7242441_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/09/Registered_child_sex_offender_hired_by_C_0_7242441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/09/Registered_child_sex_offender_hired_by_C_0_7242441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/09/Registered_child_sex_offender_hired_by_C_0_7242441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410774404-406028797" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/09/Registered_child_sex_offender_hired_by_C_0_7242441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/09/Registered_child_sex_offender_hired_by_C_0_7242441_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/09/Registered_child_sex_offender_hired_by_C_0_7242441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/09/Registered_child_sex_offender_hired_by_C_0_7242441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By FOX 46 Web Staff, Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Jun 04 2019 04:00PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 04:22PM EDT </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410774404" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines410774404' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/rep-adams-shocked-by-charlotte-census-sex-offender-hire-calls-for-investigation"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Rep__Adams__shocked__by_Charlotte_Census_0_7279651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Rep. Adams "shocked" by Census sex offender hire</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/charlotte-census-bureau-s-sex-offender-hire-under-review-lawmakers-call-for-investigation"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/14/NC_Census_Bureau_takes_heat_for_hiring_r_0_7260354_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Charlotte Census Bureau's sex offender hire...</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/sex-offender-worked-for-census-bureau-agency-warned-background-check-system-was-inadequate-"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/10/census%20pic_1557542738106.jpg_7247160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Census Bureau warned about background check system</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/registered-child-sex-offender-hired-by-charlotte-census-bureau"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/09/Registered_child_sex_offender_hired_by_C_0_7242441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Census Bureau in Charlotte hires sex offender</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Members of Congress are calling for an immediate investigation into background check and hiring practices at the U.S. Census Bureau after a <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/registered-child-sex-offender-hired-by-charlotte-census-bureau">FOX 46 report</a> uncovered the Charlotte office employed a registered child sex offender. </p><p>Kenneth Mabry, 44, was convicted in Missouri in 2013 for attempting to molest an 11-year-old, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. He was sentenced to three years probation and required to register as a sex offender for at least 10 years. </p><p>Mabry, who received a taxpayer-funded salary, was hired last August to recruit employees for the upcoming 2020 Census. </p><p>The government never noticed Mabry was on the sex offender registry until he was arrested again on March 12, accused of "engag[ing] in a sex act" with a nine-year-old girl. </p><p><strong><em>FOX 46 investigator Matt Grant was the first to break this story. He will have more at 6 p.m.</em></strong></p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_410774404_406029112_154158">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/09/Registered_child_sex_offender_hired_by_C_0_7242441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_410774404_406029112_154158"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_410774404_406029112_154158" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410774404_406029112_154158" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410774404_406029112_154158";this.videosJson='[{"id":"406029112","video":"562473","title":"Registered%20child%20sex%20offender%20hired%20by%20Charlotte%20Census%20Bureau","caption":"As%20the%20US%20Census%20Bureau%20begins%20to%20hire%20500%2C000%20people%20to%20carry%20out%20the%202020%20Census%2C%20a%20FOX%2046%20investigation%20found%20the%20Census%20Bureau%20hired%2C%20and%20then%20promoted%2C%20a%20registered%20child%20sex%20offender%20to%20work%20in%20its%20Charlotte%20office.%C2%A0","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F09%2FRegistered_child_sex_offender_hired_by_C_0_7242441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F09%2FRegistered_child_sex_offender_hired_by_Charlotte_562473_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1652066113%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DNCEd282oVqsbk2BH7CecRp131Bk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fcongress-calls-for-investigation-into-hiring-practices-at-us-census-bureau-after-fox-46-report%3Fads"}},"createDate":"May 09 2019 11:15PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410774404_406029112_154158",video:"562473",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/09/Registered_child_sex_offender_hired_by_C_0_7242441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"As%2520the%2520US%2520Census%2520Bureau%2520begins%2520to%2520hire%2520500%252C000%2520people%2520to%2520carry%2520out%2520the%25202020%2520Census%252C%2520a%2520FOX%252046%2520investigation%2520found%2520the%2520Census%2520Bureau%2520hired%252C%2520and%2520then%2520promoted%252C%2520a%2520registered%2520child%2520sex%2520offender%2520to%2520work%2520in%2520its%2520Charlotte%2520office.%25C2%25A0",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/09/Registered_child_sex_offender_hired_by_Charlotte_562473_1800.mp4?Expires=1652066113&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=NCEd282oVqsbk2BH7CecRp131Bk",eventLabel:"Registered%20child%20sex%20offender%20hired%20by%20Charlotte%20Census%20Bureau-406029112",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fcongress-calls-for-investigation-into-hiring-practices-at-us-census-bureau-after-fox-46-report%3Fads"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p>In a letter dated Friday, Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC) along with Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), Rep. David Price (R-NC), Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-NC), and Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), requested Inspector General Peggy E. Gustafson to immedietly look into the background check and hiring process at the U.S. Census Bureau.</p><p>"Although Mr. Mabry's role did not include home visits, this serious lapse could have put families, and chuldren in particular, at risk and would have allowed Mr. Mabry to hire and oversee nearly one thousand employees leading up to the 2020 Census," the letter states.</p><p>A <a href="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/document_dev/2019/06/04/Final%20Letter%20to%20Commerce%20Department%20OIG%20re%20Charlotte%20Census%20Bureau_7351181_ver1.0.pdf">copy of the letter can be found here</a>.</p><p><iframe height="800" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/document_dev/2019/06/04/Final%20Letter%20to%20Commerce%20Department%20OIG%20re%20Charlotte%20Census%20Bureau_7351181_ver1.0.pdf" width="100%">

FOX 46 also uncovered that the Census Bureau was told a year ago that its background check system was "inadequate" and "not fully prepared" for the 2020 Census by the government's own watchdog agency.

An Office of Inspector General report last year found the Census Bureau's background check office "not fully prepared" for the 2020 Census, citing "inadequate quality assurance practices."

The Census Bureau would not comment on the letter, but reiterated its previous position to FOX 46:

“The U.S. Census Bureau has and will continue to appreciate the oversight of the Office of Inspector General (OIG) on all of our operations. This is an ongoing personnel matter. The Census Bureau takes very seriously its obligation to ensure that the people it hires, especially those who visit or personally engage with the public, do not represent a danger to any individual or community. We value the OIG’s recommendations and have taken actions to strengthen and improve our background investigations process to ensure the safety of the public.”

