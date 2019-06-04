FOX 46 also uncovered that the Census Bureau was told a year ago that its background check system was "inadequate" and "not fully prepared" for the 2020 Census by the government's own watchdog agency.
An Office of Inspector General report last year found the Census Bureau's background check office "not fully prepared" for the 2020 Census, citing "inadequate quality assurance practices."
The Census Bureau would not comment on the letter, but reiterated its previous position to FOX 46:
“The U.S. Census Bureau has and will continue to appreciate the oversight of the Office of Inspector General (OIG) on all of our operations. This is an ongoing personnel matter. The Census Bureau takes very seriously its obligation to ensure that the people it hires, especially those who visit or personally engage with the public, do not represent a danger to any individual or community. We value the OIG’s recommendations and have taken actions to strengthen and improve our background investigations process to ensure the safety of the public.”
Posted Jun 04 2019 03:48PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 04:19PM EDT
The man accused of shooting a South Carolina state trooper appeared in court Tuesday.
Willie Wright, 27, fired shots at Trooper Alex Wise Sunday night, after Wise tried to pull him over for not wearing a seat belt, according to SC Highway Patrol.
Posted Jun 04 2019 12:29PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 06:02PM EDT
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are working to identify the person they say raped and robbed a woman working as a security guard at gunpoint in South End.
Police say the attack occurred between 2:30 a.m. and 2:57 a.m. Monday at an apartment construction site near 145 New Bern Street in South End.
The 32-year-old victim was a security guard doing her rounds at a building under construction on New Bern Street. She told officers that the suspect approached her, showed a gun and forced her into a room where the assault took place.
Posted Jun 04 2019 11:49AM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 12:11PM EDT
A North Carolina dog rescue has named four puppies that were saved in May after community heroes.
"It’s no secret that’s our passion is to give back to the animals who need it the most while engaging our community. We love being able to connect people, and make a difference for our furbabies," Long Trails to Happy Tails Dog Rescue shared on Facebook. "In the month of May we wanted to give back by honoring heroes. We named all of our dogs saved in May after heroes."
The dog rescue said they asked their foster families for nominations of who is a hero to them in their community and got the names from there.