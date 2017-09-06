Construction begins at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - Charlotte-Douglas International Airport will starting its renovation process on Wednesday.
Construction crews will begin working on various terminals on concourse B.
Renovations kick off tonight at @CLTAirport starting with concourse B! Crews will be working during overnight hours. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/eKi5iPQwwT— Ann Wyatt Little (@AnnWyattonFOX46) September 6, 2017
