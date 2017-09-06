Construction begins at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport

By: FOX 46 Web Staff , Ann Wyatt Little‏

Posted: Sep 06 2017 08:37AM EDT

Video Posted: Sep 06 2017 08:40AM EDT

Updated: Sep 06 2017 08:45AM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - Charlotte-Douglas International Airport will starting its renovation process on Wednesday. 

Construction crews will begin working on various terminals on concourse B. 

For more on Charlotte-Douglas Airport's ongoing projects, click here.

