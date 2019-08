Copperhead Strike, the first dual launch roller coaster in the Carolinas, will open at Carowinds in spring 2019, (Source: Carowinds)

- Copperhead Strike at Carowinds is currently closed due to an injury that occurred on Sunday.

An employee with FOX 46 happened to be at the park on Sunday, August 18 and witnessed a woman getting escorted off the roller coaster after her hand got stuck in the ride.

Full Statement released from Carowinds:

"On Sunday evening, a guest had a thumb injury on the Copperhead Strike roller coaster. Park officials immediately responded and the guest was transported for medical care. Out of precaution, the ride is currently closed while we conduct an assessment. The safety of our guests is our top priority."