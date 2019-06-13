< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Cops investigating Facebook Marketplace scam Cops investigating Facebook Marketplace scam a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412545345");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_412545345_412556479_139604"></div> <script>$(function(){var 13 2019 07:24PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_412545345_412556479_139604",video:"574334",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cops_investigating_Facebook_Marketplace__0_7394999_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Police%2520are%2520investigating%2520a%2520Facebook%2520Marketplace%2520scam%2520that%2520conned%2520a%2520Charlotte%2520man%2520looking%2520to%2520buy%2520a%2520video%2520game%2520system.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/13/Cops_investigating_Facebook_Marketplace_scam_574334_1800.mp4?Expires=1655076252&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=FST1U-58_Ds7RDOFIDtBhzXQXmI",eventLabel:"Cops%20investigating%20Facebook%20Marketplace%20scam-412556479",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fcops-investigating-facebook-marketplace-scams"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Jun 13 2019 06:16PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 13 2019 07:24PM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 07:44PM EDT <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cops_investigating_Facebook_Marketplace__0_7394999_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cops_investigating_Facebook_Marketplace__0_7394999_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cops_investigating_Facebook_Marketplace__0_7394999_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cops_investigating_Facebook_Marketplace__0_7394999_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cops_investigating_Facebook_Marketplace__0_7394999_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412545345-412556464" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cops_investigating_Facebook_Marketplace__0_7394999_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cops_investigating_Facebook_Marketplace__0_7394999_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cops_investigating_Facebook_Marketplace__0_7394999_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Police are investigating a Facebook Marketplace scam that conned a Charlotte man looking to buy a video game system.</p> <p>A Charlotte man is out $75 after he attempted to buy a Nintendo Switch on Facebook Marketplace. Instead, he wound up getting played, when the seller demanded half the payment before meeting and never delivered.</p> <p>"These scammers are very good at knowing the game," said Tom Bartholomy with the Better Business Bureau, "because they're playing it."</p> <p>The victim didn't want to be identified but shared his Facebook messages with FOX 46. In them, the shady seller says he's been robbed three times "at gun point all over video games" and wanted to be "cautious."</p> <p>"I said half now half later," the seller wrote. "I've been selling since 2015 not one bad review. I buy and sell electronics. I've been robbed so I'm cautious sorry." </p> <p>"I'm not coming without some type of payment," the seller wrote. "Period. If that's a issue I'm sorry I hope you find one."</p> <p>Bartholomy says that approach is intended to "put the victim at ease."</p> <p>The victim paid $75, records show. The seller said he would only accept payment through Cash App, a money transfer app that keeps users anonymous. The plan was to meet at at QT gas station on Providence Road. The victim thought they woudl meet at a video-monitored public "exchange zone." </p> <p>After getting the money, the seller never showed.</p> <p>"I just arrived," the victim texted.</p> <p>"Ok cool" the seller responded.</p> <p>The next message said: "A contact left the group" - the seller had left the chat and deactivated his Facebook account. </p> <p>The victim filed a police report. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/charlotte-family-pleads-for-help-finding-store-clerk-s-killer" title="Charlotte family pleads for help finding store clerk's killer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Charlotte_family_pleads_for_help_finding_0_7394799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Charlotte_family_pleads_for_help_finding_0_7394799_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Charlotte_family_pleads_for_help_finding_0_7394799_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Charlotte_family_pleads_for_help_finding_0_7394799_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Charlotte_family_pleads_for_help_finding_0_7394799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The family of a gas station clerk shot and killed earlier this month is pleading for anyone with information to come forward." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charlotte family pleads for help finding store clerk's killer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 07:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 07:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The family of a gas station clerk shot and killed earlier this month is pleading for anyone with information to come forward. </p><p>“I lost my partner and my best friend and I want everyone to know he didn't die in vain,” Youssef Doumbia said. His father was the victim in the fatal shooting. </p><p>Ismael Doumbia’s loved ones want justice after he was gunned down at the Shell gas station on Freedom Drive ten days ago . </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/local-leaders-take-part-in-active-shooter-training" title="Local leaders take part in active shooter training" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/A_glimpse_of_active_shooter_training_in__0_7389588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/A_glimpse_of_active_shooter_training_in__0_7389588_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/A_glimpse_of_active_shooter_training_in__0_7389588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/A_glimpse_of_active_shooter_training_in__0_7389588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/A_glimpse_of_active_shooter_training_in__0_7389588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Educators, religious leaders, and law enforcement are joining forces for awareness on active shooter scenarios." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Local leaders take part in active shooter training</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 06:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 07:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When it comes to an active shooter situation, preparation is key. That’s why educators, religious leaders, and members of law enforcement are learning what to do if disaster strikes.</p><p>When it comes to responding to an active shooter situation, you can never be too prepared.</p><p>“Action is always faster than reaction,” Alice Institute Instructor George Hunter said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/jury-agrees-on-death-penalty-for-sc-father-convicted-of-killing-his-5-children" title="Jury agrees on death penalty for SC father convicted of killing his 5 children" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/WJZY%20Timothy%20Jones%20Jr%20060419_1559674983713.jpg_7351160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/WJZY%20Timothy%20Jones%20Jr%20060419_1559674983713.jpg_7351160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/WJZY%20Timothy%20Jones%20Jr%20060419_1559674983713.jpg_7351160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/WJZY%20Timothy%20Jones%20Jr%20060419_1559674983713.jpg_7351160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/WJZY%20Timothy%20Jones%20Jr%20060419_1559674983713.jpg_7351160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Timothy Jones Jr. was found guilty Tuesday of murdering his five children in a fit of rage in 2014." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jury agrees on death penalty for SC father convicted of killing his 5 children</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 03:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 05:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A South Carolina father who killed his five children with his own hands, then drove around with their bodies for nine days was sentenced to death Thursday.</p><p>Timothy Jones Jr. showed no emotion as the jury delivered the verdict after less than two hours of deliberation. They also could have sentenced him to life without parole.</p><p>The same Lexington County jury convicted Jones of five counts of murder last week in the deaths of his children, ages 1 to 8, in their Lexington home in August 2014.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/charlotte-family-pleads-for-help-finding-store-clerk-s-killer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Charlotte_family_pleads_for_help_finding_0_7394799_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Charlotte_family_pleads_for_help_finding_0_20190613223717"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Charlotte family pleads for help finding store clerk's killer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cops-investigating-facebook-marketplace-scams"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cops_investigating_Facebook_Marketplace__0_7394999_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cops_investigating_Facebook_Marketplace__0_20190613232413"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cops investigating Facebook Marketplace scam</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/local-leaders-take-part-in-active-shooter-training"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/A_glimpse_of_active_shooter_training_in__0_7389588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="A_glimpse_of_active_shooter_training_in__0_20190612214205"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Local leaders take part in active shooter training</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sarah-huckabee-sanders-stepping-down-as-white-house-press-secretary"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/SarahSanders_1560457296659_7394135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters after an interview with FOX News outside the West Wing May 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cops-investigating-facebook-marketplace-scams" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cops_investigating_Facebook_Marketplace__0_7394999_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cops_investigating_Facebook_Marketplace__0_7394999_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cops_investigating_Facebook_Marketplace__0_7394999_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cops_investigating_Facebook_Marketplace__0_7394999_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Cops_investigating_Facebook_Marketplace__0_7394999_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Cops investigating Facebook Marketplace scam</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/local-leaders-take-part-in-active-shooter-training" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/A_glimpse_of_active_shooter_training_in__0_7389588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/A_glimpse_of_active_shooter_training_in__0_7389588_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/A_glimpse_of_active_shooter_training_in__0_7389588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/A_glimpse_of_active_shooter_training_in__0_7389588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/A_glimpse_of_active_shooter_training_in__0_7389588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Local leaders take part in active shooter training</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sarah-huckabee-sanders-stepping-down-as-white-house-press-secretary" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/SarahSanders_1560457296659_7394135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/SarahSanders_1560457296659_7394135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/SarahSanders_1560457296659_7394135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/SarahSanders_1560457296659_7394135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/SarahSanders_1560457296659_7394135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="White&#x20;House&#x20;Press&#x20;Secretary&#x20;Sarah&#x20;Huckabee&#x20;Sanders&#x20;talks&#x20;to&#x20;reporters&#x20;after&#x20;an&#x20;interview&#x20;with&#x20;FOX&#x20;News&#x20;outside&#x20;the&#x20;West&#x20;Wing&#x20;May&#x20;23&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sarah Huckabee Sanders stepping down as White House press secretary</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/jury-agrees-on-death-penalty-for-sc-father-convicted-of-killing-his-5-children" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/WJZY%20Timothy%20Jones%20Jr%20060419_1559674983713.jpg_7351160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/WJZY%20Timothy%20Jones%20Jr%20060419_1559674983713.jpg_7351160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/WJZY%20Timothy%20Jones%20Jr%20060419_1559674983713.jpg_7351160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/WJZY%20Timothy%20Jones%20Jr%20060419_1559674983713.jpg_7351160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/WJZY%20Timothy%20Jones%20Jr%20060419_1559674983713.jpg_7351160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Timothy&#x20;Jones&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x20;was&#x20;found&#x20;guilty&#x20;Tuesday&#x20;of&#x20;murdering&#x20;his&#x20;five&#x20;children&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;fit&#x20;of&#x20;rage&#x20;in&#x20;2014&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jury agrees on death penalty for SC father convicted of killing his 5 children</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/-baby-shark-live-to-tour-100-north-american-cities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Nickelodeon" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Baby Shark Live' to tour 100 North American cities</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 