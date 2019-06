- Charlotte residents gathered to discuss their experiences with police and how they believe changes within the department-- and within the officers themselves-- are the key to real change with the community at an open and honest forum Thursday night.

The event was organized by city councilwoman LaWana Mayfield.

"Tell us your interactions, tell us how would you like to see you law enforcement interact with you, tell us what would a good experience look like for you," councilwoman Mayfield said as she explained the goals of the conversation.

Councilwoman Mayfield says she wants the community to hold local government accountable.

"The police department is a department; they are staff under the city manager. The city manager reports to city council. City council's role is to create policy. We are working to create the language of policy that is going to protect our communities moving forward," Mayfield said.

One thing seemed to be missing the first time around-- the police. This time there were a few. CMPD Chief Vicki Foster was invited to speak on the panel, former Officer Willie Ratchford moderated and one uniformed officer was in the crowd.

"Officers in uniform change the dynamic of the room. So again it's not that police officers don't want to be engaged in the forums it's just that you want people to come and feel open and free to say and talk about what they want to talk about and some people actually get intimidated by the uniform," Chief Foster said.

A big part of the conversation centered around implicit bias.

"You can give them all the training in the world, but if you don't want to change when you have an inherent fear of a group of people. You know, I’m afraid of spiders. Ain’t nobody in here gone get me to not be afraid of spiders," said Chief Foster.

She says she believes trust is still the biggest challenge the department faces.

"What we're still not talking about it how are we going to root out the people that hold those beliefs that you're not going to fix through implicit bias because they know what they're doing, they know what they're doing," Officer Ratchford said.