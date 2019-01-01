Couple decides "marriage" as New Year's resolution in Uptown

Thousands of Charlotteans took over the streets of Uptown for the 2018 New Year's Eve celebration on Monday.

FOX 46 heard many resolutions -- everything from people wanting to get into the gym to starting a business.

One couple told FOX 46 that their resolution was to make their relationship official and get married.

"We wanted to get 2019 started the right way," Tyler and Alicia Costner said.

FOX 46 caught up with the Costner's prior to the event, who said they went to the courthouse earlier in the day and decided to make their relationship official.

"It's one good honeymoon or anniversary day, for sure," Alicia Costner said.

"It's easy to remember," her husband chimed in, with a laugh.

Fireworks, live music, food trucks and plenty of entertainment was on display outside the Mint Museum in Uptown.

The event was hosted by Charlotte Center City Partners.