- A crash involving a school bus briefly shut down a busy street in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The two-vehicle wreck occurred around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14 in the area of W WT Harris Blvd. and Interstate-85.

The school bus, bus #731, was on its way to Vance High School with 14 students on board. Four students were transported to the hospital for observation, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.