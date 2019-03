- Five people are without a home after crews with the Charlotte Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire early Thursday morning at an apartment complex in northeast Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

The massive fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. Thursday, March 7 at Hunters Pointe Apartment Homes in the 1800 block of Prospect Drive. Fifty firefighters responded to the scene and got the large fire under control in about 50 minutes.

Residents affected by the early morning fire briefly stayed inside a CATS bus provided by authorities to keep warm while fire crews work to take out hot spots.

BIG FIRE: Hunters Pointe Apartment Homes on Prospect Drive. The units at the front caught fire. People who live in those are currently inside of a CATS bus to keep warm. At this time there are no reported injuries. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/7ZrrpiHZxA — Amber Roberts (@AmberFOX46) March 7, 2019

Luckily, no injuries were reported. The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force and CMPD's Arson Task Force said the fire was estimated to have caused more than $200,000 in damage

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released a statement Thursday: