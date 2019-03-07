< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fcrews-battle-large-fire-at-northeast-charlotte-apartment-complex width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. (function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story393455711" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="393455711" data-article-version="1.0">Arson caused 2-alarm fire in NE Charlotte apartment building, police say</h1>
</header> href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="393462393" data-video-posted-date="Mar 07 2019 06:55AM EST"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/07/Crews_battle_2_alarm_fire_at_northeast_C_0_6863559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Crews battle 2-alarm fire at northeast Charlotte apartment complex</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="2" data-playlist-id="393456744" data-video-posted-date="Mar 07 2019 06:11AM EST"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/07/Crews_battle_large_fire_at_NE_Charlotte__0_6863605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img By FOX 46 Web Staff Arson caused 2-alarm fire in NE Charlotte apartment building, police say Posted Mar 07 2019 05:55AM EST
Video Posted Mar 07 2019 07:31AM EST
Updated Mar 07 2019 06:50PM EST FOX 46 Charlotte FOX 46 Charlotte FOX 46 Charlotte FOX 46 Charlotte FOX 46 Charlotte FOX 46 Charlotte CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Five people are without a home after crews with the Charlotte Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire early Thursday morning at an apartment complex in northeast Charlotte. 

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

The massive fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. Thursday, March 7 at Hunters Pointe Apartment Homes in the 1800 block of Prospect Drive. Fifty firefighters responded to the scene and got the large fire under control in about 50 minutes. 

Residents affected by the early morning fire briefly stayed inside a CATS bus provided by authorities to keep warm while fire crews work to take out hot spots. BIG FIRE: Hunters Pointe Apartment Homes on Prospect Drive. The units at the front caught fire. People who live in those are currently inside of a CATS bus to keep warm. At this time there are no reported injuries. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/7ZrrpiHZxA— Amber Roberts (@AmberFOX46) March 7, 2019

Luckily, no injuries were reported. The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force and CMPD's Arson Task Force said the fire was estimated to have caused more than $200,000 in damage

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released a statement Thursday: "Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is working with Charlotte Fire Department, law enforcement, emergency responders and relief agencies to assess impacts on families affected by this morning's apartment fire. CMS is acting to meet the needs of affected students and their families and asks for the support of the community for our neighbors who need assistance. The district will update information as this situation develops."
