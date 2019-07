- Crews were battling a massive fire early Thursday morning at a Fort Mill fireworks shop.

The fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, July 4 at the Davey Jones Fireworks located at 3420 US-21. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, the fire started in containers outside the store.

"I was pretty shocked. I thought it was a sales thing or display for the 4th then I saw the flames out of the top. I don't think people realized it was an actual working fire," Michael Stechschulte said.

Firefighters were actively working to extinguish the large flames as multiple fireworks exploded.

Fire officials on scene called the incident "A once in a lifetime fire."

No word on what caused the fire at this time.

Carowinds Blvd. from Hwy 51 to the Interstate-77 Exit ramp is currently closed to traffic.

Check back for updates throughout the day with FOX 46 on this breaking news story.