An armed masked man who entered a south Charlotte Steak 'n Steak on Tuesday morning and fired multiple rounds inside the restaurant killing an employee and injuring a customer has been identified.
Eddie Doh, 30, is currently in the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds after he was shot by at least one Pineville police officer inside the Steak 'n Steak Tuesday.
Doh was released on parole on January 14, 2019 after serving seven years and 3 months for pleading guilty to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in connection to the Oct. 2011 murder of Aerial Patterson, 17, according to court records.