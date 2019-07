- Authorities are searching for a possible missing boater on the Catawba River Wednesday morning after residents discovered an abandoned boat. FOX 46 App users, please click here

The call came in at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday of an abandoned boat under the Armstrong Road Bridge.

It's unclear if anyone was on the boat before it was discovered by officials. Crews are searching the water now.

