- A shirtless suspect was run down by a convenience store customer who saw the suspect hold a clerk at gunpoint and flee with cash.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office says Andrew Michael Davis went to the Shop and Save on NC 18-US 64 and Pax Hill Road around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Davis walked into the store with a gun and demanded a carton of cigarettes and cash. He then fled the store on foot going towards Lenoir.

A customer inside the store jumped into his white pickup truck and followed Davis, eventually striking him with his car.

A deputy responding to the scene was notified that Davis was laying in a ditch on Pax Hill Road and found him. The deputy detained Davis and seized a gun, the cash, a carton of cigarettes and a mask.

Davis was injured and had to be taken to the hospital by Burke County EMS for treatment. Warrants have been issued for Davis' arrest. He will be served after he's released from the hospital.