Dash cam video shows suspect firing at trooper data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415946916.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415946916");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_415946916_415951622_148419"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_415946916_415951622_148419";this.videosJson='[{"id":"415951622","video":"580481","title":"Dash%20cam%20video%20shows%20suspect%20firing%20at%20trooper","caption":"Newly-released%20video%20shows%20the%20terrifying%20moments%20shots%20were%20fired%20at%20a%20South%20Carolina%20trooper%20in%20his%20patrol%20car%20in%20Rock%20Hill%20last%20month.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F02%2FDash_cam_video_shows_suspect_firing_at_t_0_7467356_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F02%2FDash_cam_video_shows_suspect_firing_at_trooper_580481_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656714956%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DVC2JhzO18gf5hPynb1o-fZyrryI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fdash-cam-video-shows-suspect-firing-at-trooper"}},"createDate":"Jul 02 2019 06:36PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415946916_415951622_148419",video:"580481",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Dash_cam_video_shows_suspect_firing_at_t_0_7467356_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Newly-released%2520video%2520shows%2520the%2520terrifying%2520moments%2520shots%2520were%2520fired%2520at%2520a%2520South%2520Carolina%2520trooper%2520in%2520his%2520patrol%2520car%2520in%2520Rock%2520Hill%2520last%2520month.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/02/Dash_cam_video_shows_suspect_firing_at_trooper_580481_1800.mp4?Expires=1656714956&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=VC2JhzO18gf5hPynb1o-fZyrryI",eventLabel:"Dash%20cam%20video%20shows%20suspect%20firing%20at%20trooper-415951622",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fdash-cam-video-shows-suspect-firing-at-trooper"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Robin Kanady, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Jul 02 2019 06:14PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 02 2019 06:36PM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 07:01PM EDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Dash_cam_video_shows_suspect_firing_at_t_0_7467356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Dash_cam_video_shows_suspect_firing_at_t_0_7467356_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Dash_cam_video_shows_suspect_firing_at_t_0_7467356_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Dash_cam_video_shows_suspect_firing_at_t_0_7467356_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Dash_cam_video_shows_suspect_firing_at_t_0_7467356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415946916-415951607" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Dash_cam_video_shows_suspect_firing_at_t_0_7467356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Dash_cam_video_shows_suspect_firing_at_t_0_7467356_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Dash_cam_video_shows_suspect_firing_at_t_0_7467356_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Newly-released video shows the terrifying moments shots were fired at a South Carolina trooper in his patrol car in Rock Hill last month.</p> <p>The video comes just one month after prosecutors say a <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/-cop-killer-bullets-used-to-shoot-sc-trooper-prosecution-says" target="_blank">man used “cop killer” bullets</a> to fire on the trooper.</p> <p>On the dash camera video, a hail of gunfire pops the windshield of a South Carolina trooper’s patrol car. Prosecutors say “cop killer ammo” from a stolen gun hit Trooper Alex Wise’s windshield on June 2.</p> <p>On the audio from the dash camera video, Trooper Wise radios in to dispatch that he’s been hit and that he returned fire, shooting suspect Willie Wright.</p> <p>The following comments are heard in the audio from the dash camera video, “Don’t move. Raise your other hand. Where’s the gun? It’s over there. I promise you. I’m not doing nothing.”</p> <p>Later in the video it appears that back up law enforcement arrives on scene.</p> <p>In other portions of the video, the following comments are heard, “I don’t have nothing. Don’t kill me. Don’t kill me. I don’t have anything. If you raise that right hand you’re done. Is that understood? Keep that hand down.”</p> <p>Authorities say Trooper Wise’s bullet proof vest and his windshield saved his life. Wright was shot in the arm when Trooper Wise returned fire, according to authorities.</p> <p>Trooper Wise had tried to pull Wright over for a seatbelt violation, but Wright didn’t stop, leading the trooper on a chase.</p> <p>Minutes after the shots are fired and Trooper Wise has called for back-up, screams can be heard on the video.</p> <p>About five minutes later, Trooper Wise seems to be on the phone telling someone he loves them.</p> <p>“Listen. Don’t freak out. I’m ok. But I’ve been shot.”</p> <p>Wright remains in jail. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Toddler fatally run over outside South Carolina church</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:19AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a toddler has died after being run over in a church parking lot.</p><p>South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Judd Jones tells news outlets that the girl was hit Sunday afternoon by a driver who was moving a Honda van outside the Johnsonville church. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Coroner Keith von Lutcken has identified the girl as 18-month-old Khloe Chandler.</p><p>Florence County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Kirby says the state highway patrol is investigating. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed. Authorities didn’t immediately release the identities of those involved.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/explosion-completely-levels-home-in-ballantyne" title="Man freed from debris after house explosion, rescue efforts continue" data-articleId="415891002" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Officials_provide_latest_details_on_sout_0_7467366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Officials_provide_latest_details_on_sout_0_7467366_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Officials_provide_latest_details_on_sout_0_7467366_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Officials_provide_latest_details_on_sout_0_7467366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Officials_provide_latest_details_on_sout_0_7467366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man freed from debris following a house explosion in Ballantyne Tuesday managed to call 911 and alert rescuers to his location, officials said." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man freed from debris after house explosion, rescue efforts continue</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 02:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A man freed from debris following a house explosion in Ballantyne Tuesday managed to call 911 and alert rescuers to his location, officials said.</p><p>It took about two hours for firefighters to rescue the man. According to Charlotte Fire Department, the man was alert and concious when crews pulled him out of the rubble. FOX 46 cameras were rolling as the man was airlifted to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.</p><p>The explosion happened about 1:51 p.m. in the 11000 block of James Jack Lane.The location is less than a five-minute drive from Ballantyne Corporate Park. The entire home was reduced to splinters.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/krispy-kreme-will-now-deliver-doughnuts-straight-to-your-door" title="Krispy Kreme will now deliver doughnuts straight to your door" data-articleId="415875407" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/18/GETTY_krispy%20kreme_011819_1547811384203.jpg_6643230_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/18/GETTY_krispy%20kreme_011819_1547811384203.jpg_6643230_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/18/GETTY_krispy%20kreme_011819_1547811384203.jpg_6643230_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/18/GETTY_krispy%20kreme_011819_1547811384203.jpg_6643230_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/18/GETTY_krispy%20kreme_011819_1547811384203.jpg_6643230_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Krispy Kreme will now deliver doughnuts straight to your door</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 12:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 01:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ever wished you could get fresh, warm doughnuts delivered straight to your home? Iconic doughnut maker Kripsy Kreme has answered your cries. </p><p>Folks in the Carolinas can now get freshly-baked goods right to their door. </p><p>Krispy Kreme announced they are rolling out a new online ordering and home delivery service. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)" title="getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Undocumented immigrants with removal orders reportedly hit with fines as high as $500K</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/usa-advances-to-womens-world-cup-final-after-defeating-england-2-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20SemiFinal%20pic_1562101157546.jpg_7466343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan and Christen Press celebrate during the World Cup Women match between England v USA at the Stade de Lyon on July 2, 2019 in Lyon France (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)" title="1153323362_1562101157546-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>USA edges England, punches ticket to World Cup final</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/my-girlfriend-is-not-hungry-option-on-diners-menu-adds-extra-fries-to-meal"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219_1562096143213_7465718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A menu showing the option "My Girlfriend is Not Hungry" is displayed. Film explores texting suicide case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/undocumented-immigrants-with-removal-orders-reportedly-hit-with-fines-as-high-as-500k" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;sign&#x20;for&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Customs&#x20;and&#x20;Border&#x20;Protection&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Texas&#x20;detention&#x20;facility&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mario&#x20;Tama&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Undocumented immigrants with removal orders reportedly hit with fines as high as $500K</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-administration-moving-ahead-with-2020-census-without-citizenship-question" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michael&#x20;Reynolds&#x20;-&#x20;Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Justice Department: Census to be printed without citizenship question</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/usa-advances-to-womens-world-cup-final-after-defeating-england-2-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20SemiFinal%20pic_1562101157546.jpg_7466343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20SemiFinal%20pic_1562101157546.jpg_7466343_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20SemiFinal%20pic_1562101157546.jpg_7466343_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20SemiFinal%20pic_1562101157546.jpg_7466343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20SemiFinal%20pic_1562101157546.jpg_7466343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alex&#x20;Morgan&#x2c;&#x20;Lindsey&#x20;Horan&#x20;and&#x20;Christen&#x20;Press&#x20;celebrate&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;Women&#x20;match&#x20;between&#x20;England&#x20;v&#x20;USA&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Stade&#x20;de&#x20;Lyon&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;2&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Lyon&#x20;France&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Eric&#x20;Verhoeven&#x2f;Soccrates&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>USA edges England, punches ticket to World Cup final</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/my-girlfriend-is-not-hungry-option-on-diners-menu-adds-extra-fries-to-meal" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219_1562096143213_7465718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219_1562096143213_7465718_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219_1562096143213_7465718_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219_1562096143213_7465718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219_1562096143213_7465718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;menu&#x20;showing&#x20;the&#x20;option&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;My&#x20;Girlfriend&#x20;is&#x20;Not&#x20;Hungry&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;is&#x20;displayed&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Mama&#x20;D&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;diner&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘My Girlfriend is Not Hungry' option on diner's menu adds extra fries to meal</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 