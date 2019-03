- After almost four months off the job because of a mysterious illness, a Davidson police sergeant is back on patrol.

Just being able to sit at her desk is something Sergeant Cindy Smith is happy to do now, and she says, a little unusual.

“Typical day in Davidson, several calls. It feels weird putting the uniform back on, because it's about 15 to 20 pounds of gear,” Smith said.

This had been most of her life for years, but that changed just a little over four months ago.

“November 4 was the last day I worked,” she said.

FOX 46 first told you about Smith's medical issues back in December, but by that time, she had been in and out of the hospital for weeks.

She shared pictures of her time there, and what was happening. Doctors said she had a type of vasculitis. That's where the body's immune system attacks the blood vessels. It left Smith in serious pain.

“The symptoms were worsening. I couldn't get up without my husband helping me.”

LINK: "Mystery patient": Davidson police officer hospitalized with rare condition

It all led to extended stays in the hospital.

“I was taken to Forsyth; I was there for 15 days. I went to Frye Medical Center for outpatient for nine days, I was transferred to Duke for nine days and I finally got to come back home on Christmas Eve.”

Doctors still don't know exactly what type of vasculitis she has, but she is being treated for it.

She's been on light duty the last several weeks. Wednesday marked her first day back on patrol.

“Just being on patrol, being able to get out there and see the citizens is just awesome.”



Many of those citizens, were ones that came to her in her time of need.

“Just to have everyone's support made it easier. I just can't say thank you enough, it's just not enough.”

Smith still has some lingering numbness in her fingers and on one of her feet. Doctors tell her that there's a good chance of it eventually going away-- it's just a matter of when, but it's not affecting her work.