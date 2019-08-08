< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Shooting at 7-Eleven in northwest Charlotte leaves one dead, another injured Shooting at 7-Eleven in northwest Charlotte leaves one dead, another injured By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Aug 08 2019 06:19AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 08 2019 07:13AM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 06:02PM EDT class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of one person and injured another at a convenience store in northwest Charlotte.</p><p>The shooting was reported just before 4 a.m. Monday at the 7-Eleven, located in the 4800 block of Brookshire Boulevard. The store shares a parking lot with an Exxon gas station.</p><p>Officers said they found a teenage victim with a gunshot wound inside the store. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.</p><p>A short time later, investigators said a second teen showed up in the 1200 block of Saratoga Drive with a gunshot wound. That person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.</p><p>It's unclear what relationship the two victim's had to one another. </p><p>The second teen involved was taken to CMPD headquarters to be interviewed. Police say a store patron shot both suspects. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tree-down-in-south-charlotte-neighborhood-for-more-than-a-week-blocking-homes" title="Tree down in south Charlotte neighborhood for more than a week blocking homes" data-articleId="423494150" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/12/Tree_down_in_south_Charlotte_neighborhoo_0_7589072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/12/Tree_down_in_south_Charlotte_neighborhoo_0_7589072_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/12/Tree_down_in_south_Charlotte_neighborhoo_0_7589072_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/12/Tree_down_in_south_Charlotte_neighborhoo_0_7589072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/12/Tree_down_in_south_Charlotte_neighborhoo_0_7589072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="People living in one neighborhood have to either climb around a massive tree or find another way to get to their home. The fallen tree has been laying across Mayflower Road. for a week now." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tree down in south Charlotte neighborhood for more than a week blocking homes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Morgan Frances, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 11:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>People living in one neighborhood have to either climb around a massive tree or find another way to get to their home. The fallen tree has been laying across Mayflower Road. for a week now.</p><p>“I'd like to see them get out here and move the tree because we pay our taxes like everybody else,” said neighbor Clayton Smith. “We should be able to live kind of convenient,” he said.</p><p>Another neighbor said they’ve made requests to get it cleaned up.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/officials-respond-to-shooting-in-hickory" title="Officials respond to shooting in Hickory" data-articleId="423487623" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony Webster | Flickr&nbsp;http://bit.ly/2r3l62m" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officials respond to shooting in Hickory</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 10:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 11:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police and firefighters responded to the scene of a shooting in Hickory Monday night. </p><p>Officials say a 911 call came in just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a possible shooting in the area of 16th Avenue NE. Hickory Fire said they could not confirm any casualties. </p><p>This is a breaking story. Check back with FOX 46 for more updates. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/charlotte-man-seen-passing-out-resumes-during-rush-hour-gets-interviews" title="Charlotte man seen passing out resumes during rush hour gets interviews" data-articleId="423465450" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/12/Hundreds_of_calls__several_interviews_fo_0_7588641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/12/Hundreds_of_calls__several_interviews_fo_0_7588641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/12/Hundreds_of_calls__several_interviews_fo_0_7588641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/12/Hundreds_of_calls__several_interviews_fo_0_7588641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/12/Hundreds_of_calls__several_interviews_fo_0_7588641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 46 is getting results for a Charlotte man as he looks for a job. Last week, we introduced you to Michael Bridges. The Charlotte man was passing out resumes on the side of the road during rush hour." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charlotte man seen passing out resumes during rush hour gets interviews</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ann Wyatt Little, FOX 46 Charlotte </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 07:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 11:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX 46 is getting results for a Charlotte man as he looks for a job. Last week, we introduced you to Michael Bridges. The Charlotte man was passing out resumes on the side of the road during rush hour.</p><p>Now, he’s going on interviews and hopes to land a job soon.</p><p>Bridges, 28, is the father of two young children and has a master’s degree in business. The former HR director was laid off in June. He made a sign letting people know he was laid off and asking them to take a resume. 