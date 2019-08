- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of one person and injured another at a convenience store in northwest Charlotte.

The shooting was reported just before 4 a.m. Monday at the 7-Eleven, located in the 4800 block of Brookshire Boulevard. The store shares a parking lot with an Exxon gas station.

Officers said they found a teenage victim with a gunshot wound inside the store. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A short time later, investigators said a second teen showed up in the 1200 block of Saratoga Drive with a gunshot wound. That person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

It's unclear what relationship the two victim's had to one another.

The second teen involved was taken to CMPD headquarters to be interviewed. Police say a store patron shot both suspects. They are working to determine if this is a case of self-defense.