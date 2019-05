A thief thought he was going to get away with attacking a man at the light rail, but he thought wrong.

On Monday night, police swarmed the light rail on North Tryon. At the time, no information was released about what happened, but FOX 46 later learned it was the scene of a violent crime that left one man with stab wounds and another in handcuffs.

“I was sitting at the light rail and a guy walks up and he gets on the train and he’s like ‘hey I know you.’ I’m like ‘bruh you don’t know me,’ and he was like ‘yeah you’re the dude from North Tryon you said you were going to stab me. He said ‘you said you were going to shoot me if I don’t leave you alone,’” victim Courtney Pinkney said.