ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The Alexander County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help this Fourth of July holiday with possibly locating a missing woman.

Maria Calderon Martinez, 38, was last seen on June 14 at her home in the Sugar Loaf Community of Alexander County. On June 15, there was a fire at her house, where two bodies were located inside. The bodies have been identified as her children, with Martinez still missing.

Areli Aguirre Avilez, 30, is currently charged with murder in the death of Martinez and her children, 11-year-old Angel Pacheco and 12-year-old America Pacheco.