Man's body found along path behind Albemarle Road Recreation Center, police say

- A homicide investigation is underway Friday morning after the body of a man was discovered along a path in a southeast Charlotte neighborhood, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The 911 caller found the body about 7:34 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4 behind the Albemarle Road Recreation Center, police said.

The victim has been identified as Shakier Henderson, 21. His family has been notified of his death.

Neighbors tell FOX 46 Charlotte they have been concerned about crime in that area.



“The thing about it is whoever did that and is responsible for it, they didn't have enough concern for life and limb to even call 911 and say this had happened. They just done what they done and left him laying," said neighbor, Robert Anthony.

CMPD officers say there were no calls for service from that area Thursday night.



FOX 46 Charlotte looked in to crime stats in the area immediately behind the recreation center and found there had been 10 calls for service in the last month. Those calls ranged from assaults to burglaries.

Investigators say it appears the man who was found Friday morning had been shot. The identity of the person will be released pending family notification.

Police tell FOX 46 Charlotte they have a number of community programs located nearby and say they have a great relationship with those who live in this area.



“This isn’t an area where officers are seen every once in awhile. This is an area where officers are frequently here. People who live in the apartment complex and nearby neighborhood have comfort and familiarity with officers from the Independence Division," said Maj. Ryan Butler from CMPD.



This is the 3rd homicide of the year in Charlotte.

CMPD said it's still very early on in their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.