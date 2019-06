Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell says he is humbled and appreciative of the apology issued by Kay Jewelers, and announced that the deputy denied entry into the Statesville jewelry store has gotten engaged.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Darren Campell posted to Facebook saying one of his deputies had tried to pick up an engagement ring from the store on Turnersburg Highway while on his lunch break.

The deputy was met at the door by the store manager and told that he could not be on the premesis with his service weapon.