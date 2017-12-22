Homicide investigation underway near Crowders Mountain State Park

- UPDATE: Gaston County DA Locke Bell has confirmed to Fox 46 that authorities are conducting a homicide investigation regarding the body that was found.

__________________________________________________________

A homicide investigation is underway near Crowders Mountain State Park in Gaston County, police confirmed to FOX 46 Charlotte. Mobile users click here.

Gaston County police remain on scene and have an area of the roadway blocked off.

[BREAKING] Gaston County Police on scene near Crowder’s Mountain. Working for more details. Man living in the area tells @FOX46News he stumbled upon a dead body while riding his ATV in the woods. pic.twitter.com/u2uMygCgPQ — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) December 22, 2017

A man living in the area tells FOX 46 he stumbled upon a body while riding his ATV in the woods. A blood stain, roughly 20-yards long, was found near the crime scene.

The man tells FOX 46 it looked like the body was "dumped".

[GRAPHIC] This is bad. We’ve blurred out a photo with a trail of blood that a @FOX46News viewer said leads to the body he discovered in Gaston County. He said it looked like it was “dumped.” Working for more information. pic.twitter.com/9HdRf6f8qS — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) December 22, 2017

A fire truck also responded to the scene Friday evening.

Fire truck now rolling up to the scene in Gaston County where a body was discovered by a man and his child. Could be a sign that this scene isn’t clearing for a while. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/4XUZE26NgG — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) December 22, 2017

Check back for updates on this developing breaking news story.