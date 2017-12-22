Homicide investigation underway near Crowders Mountain State Park

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Dec 22 2017 03:32PM EST

Video Posted: Dec 22 2017 10:25PM EST

Updated: Dec 22 2017 10:35PM EST

GASTON COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - UPDATE:  Gaston County DA Locke Bell has confirmed to Fox 46 that authorities are conducting a homicide investigation regarding the body that was found.

A homicide investigation is underway near Crowders Mountain State Park in Gaston County, police confirmed to FOX 46 Charlotte. Mobile users click here.

Gaston County police remain on scene and have an area of the roadway blocked off. 

A man living in the area tells FOX 46 he stumbled upon a body while riding his ATV in the woods. A blood stain, roughly 20-yards long, was found near the crime scene. 

The man tells FOX 46 it looked like the body was "dumped". 

A fire truck also responded to the scene Friday evening.

