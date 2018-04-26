Debris, dangers at Lake Norman after heavy rain

- Heavy rains have caused Lake Norman water levels to reach near max capacity, creating loads of debris and placing docks in danger of breaking away, forcing Cornelius Police Lake Patrol to work overtime to keep boaters safe on Lake Norman.

An advisory from The Lake Norman Marine Commission is warning boaters about the water from upstream bringing debris to the lake.

The advisory also warns boaters about going out on the water at night. Due to the low visibility, the debris is impossible to see at night.

"You might have two inches of log above the water but 10 inches of log below the water. That's what you got to look for, the little small things," Cornelius Police Lake Patrol Sgt. Matthew Figaro said.

The water level is so high, it's almost on people's yards so anything on land, like beach chairs or kayaks, can float off creating a hazard.

"Once the lake starts to rises, it will catch debris that's been recently on the shoreline on private land or island," Sgt. Figaro said.

Boaters can simply make the problem worse just by the wake made from their boat.

"If we came on this boat, it would blow our wake over his rocks and it would wind up in his yard. It would start to erode his yard and cause more problems," Sgt. Figaro said.

Docks are also at risk of breaking away.

"The old docks will come loose and you'll start to get the changes in floatation and the buoyancy that was beneath them breaks loose and winds up in the middle of the lake," Sgt. Figaro said.

These floats can weight around 200-600 pound and can destroy your boat.

Lake Patrol is doing its best to get debris out of the water but say it's up to you to check on your docks and boats to make sure nothing has come loose.

"Don't take anything for granted when you are on water," Sgt. Figaro said.