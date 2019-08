- Over a hundred demonstrators took over the bridge on West Blvd. under I-77 where an ATV biker died Sunday. Some were angry, some were shaken by the loss of a friend, but all seemed convinced the crash was not an accident.



Now family and friends are calling on police to release dash camera video of the deadly crash.

Mike Adams was killed in a crash Sunday night while he was riding an ATV bike down West Blvd. in South End followed by police.



"Ridding bikes was his thing because that was my thing," said Manning Sweat, Adams father. "And in terms of losing control I know that didn't happen its bigger than that."



CMPD says earlier Sunday night a woman reported she was assaulted and her car was hit by a group of bikers in the Bojangles parking lot also on West Blvd. A CMPD officer later found the group of bikers and tried to pull them over, leading Adams to crash under the bridge.



Wednesday night a large group gathered for a vigil and at sometimes taking over lanes on West Blvd. during rush over. One vigil go-er wore a shirt that read "bikers lives matter."



Sweat says his focus shifts to bury his son.