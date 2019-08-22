Deputies in NC searching for missing 'at-risk' 88-year-old with Alzheimers

- The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 88-year-old man with Alzheimer's. A Silver Alert has been issued.

Medford Jerome was last seen at the Landings of Mills River on Haywood Road around 12:33 a.m. Thursday morning. Jerome is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 175 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes

He was last seen wearing wire round glasses. Deputies said he was seen leaving the rest home on foot.

It's possible he could be heading for 237 Church Road in Fairview, North Carolina.

Anyone with information that can assist in helping safely locate Medford Jerome, please call 911 or contact the Henderson Co Sheriff's Office at 828-697-4912