- A Rowan County man was caught sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl, deputies say.

On March 9, deputies met the mother and daughter on Pinewood Drive where the woman told them that she had walked in on Homer David Compton Jr., 47, sexually molesting her child while they were at a home in the 8400 block of Danfield Drive in Kannapolis

Compton became upset and grabbed a rifle inside of the house and began making suicidal threats. That's when the mother and daughter left and went to the Pinewood Drive adress.

Detectives and additional deputies responded to Danfield Drive to assist with the arrest of Compton. Compton refused to come out of the house, and a special reponse unit was called in. After about 20 minutes of negotiation, Compton came out of the home unarmed and was taken into custody.

Based on evidence gathered from the home, deputies say it appears Comptoin was abusing the girl for several months. He was charged with a total of six counts of statutory rape, two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, and four counts of indecent liberties with a child. His bond was set at $1,250,000, and he was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.