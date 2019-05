- The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Concord.

Caterina "Cat" Altadonna, 15, was last seen leaving her home Wednesday morning, May 29 around 6:17 a.m. Deputies said there is video of her leaving her house and walking to the school bus when a 2004 Red Toyota Sequoia, displaying a South Carolina tag QLU 195, drives by.

In the footage you see Caterina walking by at 6:21 a.m. on Overlea Place. She has not been seen since.

Caterina is described as 5 feet tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or 911.