- The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Brianna Nicole West was last seen on Tuesday, May 14 around 6:30 p.m. by her mother, Jennifer West.

Her mother told deputies her daughter left their home along Chantilly Lane and was last seen getting into a car with a known friend of hers at Beavers Store later that same evening.

West could possibly be in the Cool Spring/Harmony area, deputies said.

The sheriff's office has spoken with several witnesses in the area as well as friends of West. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, and black leggings. West is 5 feet tall and approximately 120 pounds. She has shoulder length red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has information about Brianna Nicole West's whereabouts is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100 or 911.