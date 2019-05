- UPDATE 5/14: Veteran Hazel Cauthen has been safely located on Interstate-77 and is on his way home, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

"We appreciate everyone's assistance. That post was shared well over 600 times in less than an a hour. We appreciate the community's assistance and the family does as well," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

_______________________

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 72-year-old veteran who suffers from dementia.

Hazel Cauthen has been missing since about 3 a.m. Tuesday, May 14. The elderly man was last seen around 3 a.m. walking outside his house on Hilldale Drive in Lancaster. Deputies believe he likely got into his blue and white trim 1996 Ford F-150 truck bearing South Carolina tag HLG-243 and drove away.

He's described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, around 140 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy shirt, blue jeans, and a hat.

A possible sighting of the truck occurred a little after 5 a.m. Tuesday toward Lancaster on McIlwain Road, deputies said. Another possible sighting happened at the gate to Fort Jackson in Richland County. Deputies said if you come across Cauthen, he may appear disoriented.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388 or 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372.