- The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl who could be in the Charlotte area.

Deputies said Lizzy Coseth Lorenzana Chevez had left with her boyfriend Christian “Tony” on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 around 8 pm. When Chevez did not return home, the teen's mother Lesley Chevez filed a runaway juvenile report.

Lesley indicated Christian, the boyfriend, lives in the Charlotte area.

Chevez was last seen wearing a blue skirt, a pink shirt, flip-flops and a brown purse. She is 17 years old, 5 foot 1 inch tall, and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on the location of Lizzy Chevez they are asked to contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.