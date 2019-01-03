Deputies searching for missing Lancaster teen

- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is asking for helping locating a missing 14-year-old who disappeared from her home.

Ryanna Calli Thames, was discovered missing Thursday morning from her home in the 2200 block of Sunshine Road in Lancaster. She was last seen about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Ryanna has long red hair, is about 5'5" tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing navy blue and pink shorts and a tie dyed shirt.

Deputies say Ryanna has acquaintances in Charlotte and Concord and could in in those areas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388.