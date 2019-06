- Three teens were taken into custody and several weapons seized in connection to an armed robbery at a convenice store in Indian Trail.

The robbery happened about 2:40 a.m. at the 7-11, located at 304 Unionville Indian Trail Road. According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, three male teens entered the store and started acting suspicious. When the store clerk confronted one of the teens who ahd started taking cigars from behind the counter, investigators said the teen pulled a knife on her.

The three took off and ran toward Younts Road, where they were eventually found by authorities hiding in a field. Deputies also found a backpack, several bb guns, knives, pellets, and cigars in the area where the teens were hiding.

All of the suspects were released into their parents' custody.