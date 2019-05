- Deputies in York County say a man had thousands of images of child pornography on his computer.

Neighbors were concerned by the disturbing news, and say they’re worried about the children in the area.

On Friday, FOX 46 went to the home of 54-year-old David Michael Johnson in Clover. Investigators say they found more than 2,000 images of children on Johnson’s home computer.

It all started with a tip to the cybercrimes unit. Deputies say Johnson had uploaded a child porn image. They then got a search warrant and found thousands of nude photos of children from ages three to twelve years old on the computer.

“It's shocking. It's just shocking because I would have never thought,” Cindy Mabry said.

Mabry says Johnson and his wife have lived next door to her for about two years.

“I hate it. I so hate it. I hate to find out anything like that especially when it's right next door.”

She's concerned for children in the neighborhood.

“It's sad for all of us now that are going to be on pins and needles now with little kids. If I had little ones it would be worse.”

Johnson is charged with one count of distribution of child porn and ten counts of possession of child porn, according to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.

Officials say he's already out of jail. His bond was set at $55,000. As for Mabry, she hopes Johnson serves his time, and gets some help.

“I think it is a sickness, so maybe…he could get some counseling, therapy, psychiatric help.”

The York County Sheriff's Office says Johnson is not accused of actually taking photos of children.