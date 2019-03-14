< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fdespite-uncertainty-huntersville-continues-to-explore-charter-school-options width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Huntersville is continuing to explore the option of creating a charter school separate from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Huntersville is continuing to explore the option of creating a charter school separate from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.</p><p>The proposal is all possible thanks to a bill that passed up in Raleigh last year. Four area towns have the ability to create their own charter school separate from CMS. Even with that bill it still remains uncertain if it is even possible.</p><p>The small commission in Huntersville is still exploring what would happen if the town created their own stand alone charter school.</p><p>Commissioners say the goal is to prevent overcrowding at suburban schools within Mecklenburg County.</p><p>“Can we eliminate the overcrowding with the growth projections here? That’s a big ask,” said Carrie Warren, a commission member and parent of four kids in CMS.</p><p>That’s just one of the hurdles Huntersville is facing and the reason the commission exists.</p><p>Mint Hill, Cornelius, Matthews and Huntersville all have the option to create charter schools thanks to a bill passed last year. Now, some leaders are proposing a repeal of that bill, which is one of the biggest problems plaguing the Huntersville group right now.</p><p>“514 could be repealed, but there is also a conversation about putting a cap on the number of charter schools in the state. So either of those could kill the opportunity to create a municipal charter,” said Warren.</p><p>The commission says they plan to continue their work even though there is uncertainty. More Local News Stories All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: 17-year-old Gaston County teen missing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 11:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gaston County Police say a 17-year-old has gone missing. </p><p>Chrispoher Hildebrant was last seen walking from 216 Hall Street in Dallas around 8:40 p.m. on Monday, March 8. He was weating a gray shirt, khaki pants and red Nike shoes. </p><p>Hildebrant is 6 feet 2 inches tall weighing about 130 pounds. He is known to walk along Dallas-High Shoal Highway. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/despite-uncertainty-huntersville-continues-to-explore-charter-school-options" title="Despite uncertainty, Huntersville continues to explore charter school options" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/Despite_uncertainty__Huntersville_still__0_6894206_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/Despite_uncertainty__Huntersville_still__0_6894206_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Despite uncertainty, Huntersville continues to explore charter school options"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/Despite_uncertainty__Huntersville_still__0_6894206_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/Despite_uncertainty__Huntersville_still__0_6894206_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Despite uncertainty, Huntersville continues to explore charter school options"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Despite uncertainty, Huntersville continues to explore charter school options</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 10:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 10:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Huntersville is continuing to explore the option of creating a charter school separate from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.</p><p>The proposal is all possible thanks to a bill that passed up in Raleigh last year. Four area towns have the ability to create their own charter school separate from CMS. Even with that bill it still remains uncertain if it is even possible.</p><p>The small commission in Huntersville is still exploring what would happen if the town created their own stand alone charter school.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/no-3-north-carolina-beats-louisville-83-70-in-acc-quarters" title="No. 3 North Carolina beats Louisville 83-70 in ACC quarters" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY_UNCvsKY_031419_1552616916845_6893797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY_UNCvsKY_031419_1552616916845_6893797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="No. 3 North Carolina beats Louisville 83-70 in ACC quarters"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY_UNCvsKY_031419_1552616916845_6893797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY_UNCvsKY_031419_1552616916845_6893797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="No. 3 North Carolina beats Louisville 83-70 in ACC quarters"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Most Recent src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Despite_uncertainty__Huntersville_still__0_20190315025134"/></figure> <h3>Despite uncertainty, Huntersville continues to explore charter school options</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/sports/no-3-north-carolina-beats-louisville-83-70-in-acc-quarters" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY_UNCvsKY_031419_1552616916845_6893797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>No. 3 North Carolina beats Louisville 83-70 in ACC quarters</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/witness-many-dead-in-new-zealand-mosque-shooting-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/14/Christchurch%20Shooting_1552617380808.png_6894052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Deaths, casualties reported following shootings at two New Zealand mosques</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/-be-a-good-fan-new-event-policy-implemented-at-iredell-statesville-schools" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/_Be_a_Good_Fan___New_event_policy_implem_0_6893738_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>'Be a Good Fan': New event policy implemented at Iredell-Statesville schools</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/woman-says-i-77-construction-debris-blew-tire" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/Woman_claims_tire_blew_out_due_to_I_77_c_0_6892742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Woman says I-77 construction debris blew tire</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 