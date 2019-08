- A dirt bike rider is dead following a police chase Sunday night. The deadly wreck is linked to a reported assault on a driver that occurred earlier in the evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident began just before 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 in the parking lot of a Bojangles located at 300 West Boulevard. A woman reported to police that a group of dirt bike and ATV riders surrounded her vehicle and struck her car, causing property damage. She was also reportedly assaulted on scene.

A short time later, a CMPD officer on a dual sport bike located the group on West Blvd. and tried to pull them over. One of the dirt bikes ran off of the right side of the road and crashed, they said.

More officers were then called to the scene of the crash on West Blvd. at I-77. The dirt bike was located on the right shoulder of the road and the rider was in the roadway with life-threatening injuries.

The rider, identified as Michael Bernard Adams, 33, was rushed to Atrium Health Carolina's Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff. Police said Adams had run off the right side of the road and struck a curb before hitting a concrete pillar.

According to CMPD, there is no evidence that any contact was made between the officer on the dual sport bike and any other dirt bikes or ATV's. The riders of the other dirt bikes and ATV's did not remain at the scene of the crash to provide any information to officers, they said.

One person was arrested in connection to the incident Monday evening. Police say Chavis Gregory Doby, 35, is charged with assault on a female, and is being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail for his involvement.

Police said Adams was not wearing a DOT approved helmet. Speed does not appear to be a factor in this case. This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with further information on these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.