Do local stores have supplies for emergency disaster kit?

- Charlotte is a melting pot of people from all over the country. For many, they may be their first experience with a tropical system.



FOX 46 Charlotte set out Thursday afternoon to buy common items listed for emergency disaster kits. You can find what to put in your emergency kit by clicking here.



The goal of this project was to see how long and how much money people were spending if they decided to put together a kit ahead of Irma heading towards the Carolinas.



FOX 46 stopped at a hardware store, ATM and grocery store. The shopping took about two and a half hours and we spent around $180.



The price and time it takes making an emergency disaster kit can vary for everyone. Some people may already have most of the items sitting at home.



FOX 46 found that many grocery stores were sold out of water. Peanut butter and tuna was also flying off shelves.



Although the exact impact Hurricane Irma will have on the Carolina’s remains unclear, an emergency disaster kit can come in handy for years to come even if you don’t touch any of the supplies for this storm.