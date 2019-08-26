FOX 46 reported on this story from Charlotte, N.C.
Posted Aug 26 2019 10:51PM EDT
Updated Aug 26 2019 11:17PM EDT
FOX 46's Nick Kosir made an appearance in Lil Nas X's introduction video at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Monday night.
Kosir has gone viral as "The Dancing Weatherman," and has performed on Good Day Charlotte with artists and dancers. He first took off with the ' Slide Like This ' challenge, and has been showing off his moves ever since.
Monday night, he jumped from being a meteorologist to a reporter for Nas 7 News, telling the crowd what 'President' Lil Nas X was up to in the year 2079. Nick donned a cowboy hat and joined in the celebration of remix number 3162 of of the rapper's crowd favorite 'Old Town Road."
Posted Aug 26 2019 08:07PM EDT
People in one Concord neighborhood say they were blindsided by bulldozers as crews have started clearing the land to make way for a Dollar Store in the middle of their neighborhood.
“It was sickening in a sense because it felt like we had been tricked like no one's going to notice. It hurt,” neighbor Ann-Marie Mehesan said.
Neighbors say they weren’t aware of the project until they saw the crews start working right next to their backyards,
Posted Aug 26 2019 07:26PM EDT
Gastonia police are searching for a man suspected in a shooting that left another man with life-threatening injuries.
Jaylen Michael Moore, 18, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder for a shooting that took place in the 1900 block of Keith Drive on Aug. 10.
Moore could possibly be in a red 2000s model Chevrolet or Chrysler.