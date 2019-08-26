FOX 46's Nick Kosir made an appearance in Lil Nas X's introduction video at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Monday night.

Kosir has gone viral as "The Dancing Weatherman," and has performed on Good Day Charlotte with artists and dancers. He first took off with the ' Slide Like This ' challenge, and has been showing off his moves ever since.

Monday night, he jumped from being a meteorologist to a reporter for Nas 7 News, telling the crowd what 'President' Lil Nas X was up to in the year 2079. Nick donned a cowboy hat and joined in the celebration of remix number 3162 of of the rapper's crowd favorite 'Old Town Road."