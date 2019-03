- A driver was killed after his car went 200 feet down an embankment, overturned, and struck a utility pole Thursday night near the North Carolina and South Carolina border.

Officers found th wrecked 1992 Ford Mustang about 9:38 p.m. in the 9900 block of S. Tryon Street. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the car traveled off the roadway and struck a raised concrete curb. After hitting the curb the Mustang traveled down the embankment and overturned, striking the utility pole.

The driver, 57-year-old Barry Sims, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers in the car. Sims was wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Investigators said they do not know why Sims traveled off the roadway, but said speed was not a factor in the crash.

Tests are being performed to determine if alcohol played a role.