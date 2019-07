UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Authorities in Union County are working to identify a driver they say fired a shot near another driver in a road rage incident Thursday night.

The ordeal happened about 7 p.m. at the roundabout at Goldmine Road. According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, a driver reported that a black Ford F350 began blowing his horn at him as he was crossing Old Charlotte Highway on Wesley Chapel Road. As the two approached the roundabout, the driver of the Ford truck passed his vehicle and abruptly stopped in the road. The driver of the Ford got out of his truck and pointed a handgun toward the other driver.

The victim told authorities that the suspect threatened to kill him, pointed the gun to the right of his car and fired a round before driving away.

The victim followed the suspect to Mineral Springs before losing sight of him. He was unable to identify the license plate number.

The suspect is described as a thin while male, approximately late 20s or early 30s with blond receding hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff's Office at 704-283-3789.