- A driver struck two women in uptown Charlotte overnight before driving away from the scene and crashing onto the railroad tracks, police said.

The incident happened at 2:04 a.m. Monday, July 8 on College Street at 6th Street.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the driver hit the two women and did not stop, and crashed onto the railroad tracks near the dead end of College Street. The two women received non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with potentially serious injuries. No charges have been served yet against the driver.

This remains an open and ongoing investigation.