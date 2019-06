- A driver who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning has been identified as 89-year-old Roy Lee Icenhour of Conover, police said.

The wreck happened about 10 a.m. on 12th Avenue Northeast. Icenhour was in the right lane heading east in 1988 Chevrolet Celebrity when he turned into the path of a 2014 Honda Pilot traveling in the same direction in the left lane, according to authorities.

Icenhour was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. Police did not say whether the 32-year-old female driver of the Honda Pilot was injured.

Officials said speed was not a factor in the crash.

No charges have been filed.